Another protest to take place in Yerevan

    Baku. 20 March. REPORT.AZ/ Another protest action is planned on Liberty Square in Yerevan on March 20.

    Report informs citing the Armenian media, protestors put forward demands - resignation of Prosecutor General Artur Davtyan, initiation of a criminal case against the investigator, who filed a petition for re-arrest of Artur Sargsyan and the judge, who granted the petition.

    Yesterday clashes occurred between protestors and police in Yerevan.

    Notably, Sargsyan, accused of aiding the armed group "Sasna Tsrer" (delivered them food by car), died in the medical center "Armenia" on March 16.  

