Another Armenian MP, participating in occupation of Karabakh, detained

Baku. 22 June. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian National Security Service carried out the search at the home of deputy Arakel Movsisyan.

Report informs citing the Armenian media, he is a member of the fraction of the former ruling Republican Party in parliament.

According to the information, after the search, the employees of the National Security Service held Movsisyan.

Notably, A. Movsisyan was born on August 20, 1966 in Etchmiadzin. In 1992-1997 he studied at the Military Training and Physical Education Faculty of the Khankendi Pedagogical Institute. He participated in the occupation of Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan. He was elected a member of the Armenian parliament in 2004, 2007 and 2011. He is a member of Republican Party of former Armenian President, Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan.

He made a name with non-ethical and harassing behaviors.

Notably, on June 19, the parliament agreed to the detention of former deputy defense minister Manvel Grigoryan.