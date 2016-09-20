 Top
    Another 141 people detained in Turkey for links with FETÖ

    Most of the detainees are teachers

    Baku. 20 September. REPORT.AZ/ Another 141 people detained in 15 provinces of Turkey on suspicion of having links with the Fethullahist Terrorist Organization (FETÖ).

    Report informs referring to the Haber7, they are users of the program By Lock, belonging to the FETÖ.

    According to the information, operations launched in Istanbul, Ankara, Kayseri, Bingöl, Kırıkkale, Konya, Mersin, Afyon, Yozgat, Bursa, Samsun, Tokat, Mardin, Sivas and Düzce.

    Most of the detainees are teachers, some of them are doctors of sciences.

