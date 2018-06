© REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Baku. 27 September. REPORT.AZ/ Turkey has identified a 5-stage "isolation strategy" imposition regarding referendum on the initiative of the local government in northern Iraq.

Report informs citing Haber7, the sanctions will be imposed to the local government, not to the people of the region.

'Regional government will not be contacted until they step back from 'referendum' adventure', the sanction reads.