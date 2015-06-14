​Animals escaped from Tbilisi Zoo due to the heavy rains - PHOTOS

Baku. 14 June. REPORT.AZ/ As a result of flooding in Tbilisi, caused by torrential rains on Sunday night, the territory of Tbilisi zoo was flooded, some animals escaped from the cells. Report informs citing Georgian media, this was said at the headquarters of the floods aftermath.

"Due to the heavy rain animals of the Tbilisi Zoo escaped. Extraordinary headquarters ask people not to panic, spread unverified information, and not to leave houses", said in a statement of Staff.

According to it, all relevant services were mobilized and they try to put animals back into the cells as soon as possible.

Eyewitnesses reported that they had seen wolves, crocodiles, hippos, tigers, lions and other wild animals on the streets.