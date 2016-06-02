Angela Merkel: 'Germany-Turkey ties are strong'

Baku. 2 June. REPORT.AZ/ Germany has broad and strong relations with Turkey despite differences on some issues, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday after lawmakers passed a resolution describing the 1915 events in Ottoman Empire as "genocide", Report informs referring to the Russian TASS.

Turkey, which rejects the description, has recalled its ambassador to Germany in response.

"There is a lot that binds Germany to Turkey and even if we have a difference of opinion on an individual matter, the breadth of our links, our friendship, our stragegic ties, is great," Merkel said.

She added that Germany supported dialogue between Turkey and Armenia and sought good relations with Ankara.