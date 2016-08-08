American journalist, who tried to illegally get from Syria to Turkey detained

Baku. 8 August. REPORT.AZ/ The Turkish authorities have detained journalist, US citizen Snell Lindstayler in the province of Hatay for attempting to illegally enter the country from Syria, Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.

"The American journalist was arrested when she tried to illegally cross the border, she was taken to court and remanded in custody. At the moment, we do not know whether she is a spy or not ", - said Governor of province Ercan Topadzhi.

According to him, shortly before his arrest at the border of the US helicopters were seen, which were to take journalist. The governor said that the journalist has a residence permit in Turkey. According to him,she came into Syria from Turkey illegally.