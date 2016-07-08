Ambassador-at-Large: Works on defining a legal status of the Caspian Sea may end till summit in Kazakhstan

Baku. 8 July. REPORT.AZ/ Work on defining the legal status of the Caspian Sea may complete till the summit of the region countries in Kazakhstan.

Report informs citing RIA Novosti, this was stated by head of the Russian delegation to the multilateral talks on the Caspian Sea, Ambassador-at-Large of the Russian Foreign Ministry Igor Bratchikov.

"There is a very solid basis for compromise solutions" – a political statement containing principles of activity of the parties, signed by our leaders in Astrakhan. The challenge now is to clothe a common approach in to the legal form. Finalization of convention for the summit in Kazakhstan is absolutely real", Bratchikov said.

According to him, before this, the draft convention will be reviewed by foreign ministers of five Caspian littoral countries, who will gather for a meeting in Kazakhstan on July 12-13.