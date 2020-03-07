Activity of Georgian Presidential Administration limited

The Presidential Administration of Georgia has temporarily limited its operation in the period from March 7 until March 16 to prevent the spread of coronavirus, Report's Georgian Bureau informs citing the administration.

According to the information, during the reporting period, the Orbeliani palace will host no official events. The reception of citizens will also be limited.

Citizens will be able to appeal to the Presidential Administration on various issues via hotline or by e-mail.

Despite limitations, the administration will continue working in its usual mode.

The country has 12 confirmed cases of coronavirus infection.