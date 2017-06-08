 Top
    Acid attack by unknown man reported in Tehran: 16 people injured

    Acid suspect arrested

    Baku. 8 June. REPORT.AZ/ Acid attack with 16 injured reported in southern Tehran. Report informs citing the Tasnim agency. According to the information, acid suspect arrested. According to the official reports the incident was not terrorism-related.

