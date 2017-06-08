Acid attack by unknown man reported in Tehran: 16 people injured
Acid attack by unknown man reported in Tehran: 16 people injured
Baku. 8 June. REPORT.AZ/ Acid attack with 16 injured reported in southern Tehran. Report informs citing the Tasnim agency. According to the information, acid suspect arrested. According to the official reports the incident was not terrorism-related.
Sədrəddin İsmayılov
