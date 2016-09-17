About 40 Azerbaijanis will compete for parliamentary mandate in Georgia

Tbilisi. 17 September. REPORT.AZ/ The Azerbaijanis will participate in parliamentary elections in Georgia on October 8.

Georgian bureau of Report informs, about 40 Azerbaijanis were registered as candidates by Georgian Central Election Commission.

CEC member Dimitri Javakhadze told Report, the commission has fulfilled all procedure regulations pursuant to preparation for elections. Registration of candidates on party lists and majoritarian have already been completed.

According to him, representatives of national minorities will attend freely in the elections. There are no restrictions: "The citizens of age over 21 can take part in Georgian parliamentary elections, but candidates older than 35 may be nominated for presidential elections in accordance with law. Today the Azerbaijanis who have played a special role in Georgia's development have also joined elections for parliamentary mandate in the country.

Dmitry Javakhadze said that 24 political entities involved in the elections and Azerbaijanis are representing 12 of them.

CEC member added that about 2,000 international and local observers will monitor preparations for the elections and voting process.

Notably, currently 73 polling stations and 3 636 election commissions were established in Georgia.