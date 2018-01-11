A series of four earthquakes strike Iran

Baku. 11 January. REPORT.AZ/ A series of four earthquakes with a magnitude from 4.9 to 5.4 hit the Iranian territory.

Report informs referring to the US Geological Survey.

Three of the quakes struck near the Iraqi city of Mandali, followed by one that struck near Mehran in western Iran and one in Kerman.

The most powerful earthquake with 5.4-magnitude occurred in Mehran, with epicenter at a depth of 10 km.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.