 Top
    Close photo mode

    A series of four earthquakes strike Iran

    No immediate reports of injuries or damage

    Baku. 11 January. REPORT.AZ/ A series of four earthquakes with a magnitude from 4.9 to 5.4 hit the Iranian territory.

    Report informs referring to the US Geological Survey.

    Three of the quakes struck near the Iraqi city of Mandali, followed by one that struck near Mehran in western Iran and one in Kerman.

    The most powerful earthquake with 5.4-magnitude occurred in Mehran, with epicenter at a depth of 10 km.

    There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi