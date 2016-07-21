 Top
    ​A general held for the coup attempt in Turkey, released

    Attila Darendeli was banned from leaving the country

    Baku. 21 July. REPORT.AZ/ A general who was arrested in the framework of the investigation launched after an attempt of the Gülenist Terror Organization (FETÖ) to conduct a military coup to overthrow the government in Turkey, was released.

    Report informs citing the Turkish media, under the decision of the court Major General Atilla Darendeli was given to the control of the police and banned from leaving the country.

    The Turkish commander was arrested on July 20 in Eskişehir.

