Baku. 15 September. REPORT.AZ/ 857 people were detained trying to illegally enter Turkey from Syria.

Report informs referring to Haberturk, Turkish Armed Forces Headquarters has released a statement.

According to the report, 30 more people attempted to enter Turkey from Syria last night.

Totally, 887 people were detained while trying to trespass on Turkish-Syrian border on the night of 14 to 15 September.