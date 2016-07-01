87 suspects of arms smuggling detained in Istanbul

Baku. 1 July. REPORT.AZ/ As a result of the operation, conducted by Istanbul police, 87 people suspected of arms smuggling, detained.

Report informs citing the Turkish media, detained persons were taken to Gaziosmanpaşa court.

According to the information, officials of the Directorate for Combating Organized Crime got information on bringing guns to 'black market' from southeast Turkey and Black Sea regions. Then operation was conducted.

On June 28, 1500 police officers conducted operations in Istanbul, Edirne, Trabzon, Muş, Mardin and Şirnak at 143 places at the same time and seized 72 pistols, 16 rifles, 2 thousand 149 bullets, one night vision goggles and a variety of spare parts for a large number of weapons.