 Top
    Close photo mode

    8 martyred in shootout with terrorists in Turkey - UPDATED

    Four militants were killed in attack

    Baku. 2 November. REPORT.AZ/ 8 people were martyred in a shootout in Şemdinli district of Hakkari province, Turkey between security forces, servicemen and PKK militants.

    Report informs citing the Haber7, four militants were killed in the attack.

    ***10:51

    Baku. 2 November. REPORT.AZ/ A shootout took place in Şemdinli district of Hakkari province, Turkey between security forces, servicemen and PKK militants.

    Report informs citing the Haber7, two servicemen and two village guards martyred as a result.

    Four militants were killed in the attack.

    The remaining terrorists were reportedly crossing the border with Iraq.

    Counter-terror operations continue in the region.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi