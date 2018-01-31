712 terrorists neutralized in Afrin in 12 days

Baku. 31 January. REPORT.AZ/ 712 terrorists were killed in Olive Branch operation by the Turkish Armed Forces in Afrin, Syria.

Report informs referring to the TRT, Turkish Armed Forces General Staff says.

It was stated that positions of terrorist Daesh and PKK groups, supply routes and 22 targets used as ammunition depots were destroyed. 63 terrorists were neutralized on the 12th day of the operation.

Notably, the Olive Branch operation launched on January 20.