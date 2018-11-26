634 affected by earthquake in Iran - PHOTO

Baku. 26 November. REPORT.AZ/ The number of those who suffered in the earthquake on the Iran-Iraq border has climbed to 634, rector of the Kermanshah University of Medical Science Mohammad Reza Moradi said, Report informs citing Tasnim.

"As of this morning it was revealed that 634 people were affected as a result of yesterday's earthquake. These people were placed in medical centers," Moradi said.

He said most of those injured were admitted by hospitals of the seven cities of the province.

Iran has been hit by a 6.3-magnitude earthquake.

The number of those who suffered in Iran earthquake has reached 550, Report informs citing PressTV.

More than 20 tremors were fixed following the earthquake in Kermanshah. 23 operative groups were dispatched to the affected areas.

The quake fixed at 16:37 local time on November 25 was at the depth of 46 kilometers with the epicenter of undergound tremors located 150 km northeast of Baghdad.