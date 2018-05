6.1 magnitude quake hits Tajikistan

5 May, 2017 11:45

Baku. 5 May. REPORT.AZ/ 6.1 magnitude earthquake occurred in Tajikistan. Report informs citing RIA Novosti, Ministry of Emergency Situations of Uzbekistan reported. No information reported on damage and injured. According to information, tremors were also felt in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.