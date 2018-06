Baku. 13 January. REPORT.AZ/ As a result of anti-terror operations in Ankara, Kilis, Sanlıurfa, Mersin and Adana cities of Turkey, 59 persons suspected of being members of IS detained.

Report informs referring to theTurkish media.

According to the information, some of them wanted to cross to Syria, another group commit terror acts in Turkey.

Detainees are kept at country's security office.