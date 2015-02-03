50 thousand Armenians are in the black list of Russian Federation

Baku. 3 February. REPORT.AZ/ 50 thousand Armenian citizens banned from entering Russia.

Report informs referring to news.am, everyday 40 - 50 people apply to the State Migration Service of Armenia for assistance to travel to Russia to work.

According to the head of the State Migration Service of Armenia Gagik Yeganyan, positive responses come for 22 - 23% of these statements.

But we should not forget that the Eurasian Economic Union has nothing to do with this issue.Of course, the EAEC provides an opportunity for mutually beneficial economic cooperation, opens up opportunities for migrant workers but not for migrants who have the law of another country - he said.

Citizens of Armenia, who are banned from entering Russia, periodically hold shares in front of the State Migration Service of Armenia, demanding amnesty, that they should be allowed to go back to work in the Russian Federation.