    5 Turkish employees of Saudi Arabian Consulate questioned

    Baku. 22 October. REPORT.AZ/ Five Turkish citizens working in the Saudi Consulate General in Istanbul were summoned for investigation over Jamal Khashoggi's murder.

    Report informs citing Aksham that the consulate has 25 employees and only 5 of them are questioned as witnesses.

    Notably,  journalist Jamal Khashoggi was killed inside the Saudi Consulate General in Istanbul. The Kingdom did not disclose the details of his murder. However, on October 20, Saudi Arabia officially acknowledged that the journalist was killed in the Consulate building. King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman expressed condolences to the family of Jamal Khashoggi.

