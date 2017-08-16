5 people detained on suspicion of organizing terrorist act in Istanbul

Baku. 16 August. REPORT.AZ/ Five people suspected of planning terrorist acts in Turkey were detained in Samsun.

Report informs citing the Haber7. According to the governor of Samsun, a house was searched in Ilkadim district where members of the ISIS were staying.

Samsun prosecutor's office decided to hold a search-and-arrest action on seven suspects in three different addresses.

Although, 5 of them were detained, the search of two more people continues.