    5 people detained on suspicion of organizing terrorist act in Istanbul

    They are members of the ISIS terrorist group

    Baku. 16 August. REPORT.AZ/ Five people suspected of planning terrorist acts in Turkey were detained in Samsun.

    Report informs citing the Haber7. According to the governor of Samsun, a house was searched in Ilkadim district where members of the ISIS were staying.

    Samsun prosecutor's office decided to hold a search-and-arrest action on seven suspects in three different addresses.

    Although, 5 of them were detained, the search of two more people continues. 

