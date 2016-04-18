5 professors on hunger strike in Georgia

Baku. 18 April. REPORT.AZ/ Professor of Georgian Technical University Zaal Mikadze started hunger strike demanding resignation of Archil Pragisvili, rector of the higher educational institution.

Report informs citing Georgian media, Zaal Mikadze demands resignation of the university management and Academic Council members.

One of the university's professors Piran Kobiashvili stated that according to the existing regulations, a rector cannot be elected for third time: 'Level of education has fallen, tuition fees doesn't correspond to the quality of teaching'.

According to the information, at present, 5 professors of the university have started hunger strike demanding the mentioned.

Today, students of the higher education institution also will hold a meeting demanding resignation of the rector.