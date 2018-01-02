450 people arrested in Tehran during unrest

© AP

Baku. 2 January. REPORT.AZ/ 450 people have been arrested over three days in Tehran.

Report informs citing Interfax, Ali Asghar Nasserbakht, a security deputy governor of Tehran, said.

Nasserbakht said that 200 protesters were arrested on Saturday, 150 on Sunday and 100 were arrested Monday.

Earlier, Iranian state television reported that on the night of January 2, at least nine people were killed as a result of unrest in the Iranian province of Isfahan.

The total number of victims in six days of unrest reached 20 people.