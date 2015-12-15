40 life prisoners in Armenia on a hunger strike

Baku. 15 December. REPORT.AZ/ Forty life convicts in Armenia are on a hunger strike demanding to review their cases, Report informs referring to the Armenian media.

According to the head of the press-service management of penitentiary institutions of the Ministry of Justice of Armenia Gor Glechyan, the state of the protesters satisfying.

Life prisoners declared a hunger strike on December 14 to send an appeal to the President of Armenia, which was forwarded to the Minister of Justice.