    40 life prisoners in Armenia on a hunger strike

    Prisoners require a review of their cases

    Baku. 15 December. REPORT.AZ/ Forty life convicts in Armenia are on a hunger strike demanding to review their cases, Report informs referring to the Armenian media.

    According to the head of the press-service management of penitentiary institutions of the Ministry of Justice of Armenia Gor Glechyan, the state of the protesters satisfying.

    Life prisoners declared a hunger strike on December 14 to send an appeal to the President of Armenia, which was forwarded to the Minister of Justice.

