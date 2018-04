Baku. 19 December. REPORT.AZ/ An-2 passenger aircraft crashed while takeoff in the Nenets Region, western Siberia, Russia.

Report informs referring to the RIA Novosti quoting the ministry of emergency situations, four people were killed, eleven injured on Tuesday.

The tragedy occurred while takeoff.

There were 13 people onboard, including 11 passengers and two crew members.

Investigation is underway.