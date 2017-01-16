 Top
    32 people reported dead in Turkish Airlines plane crash in Kyrgyzstan - VIDEO

    15 buildings destroyed

    Baku. 16 January. REPORT.AZ/ Number of victims after collapse of Boeing 747 cargo airplane near Bishkek airport has reached 32. Report informs, referring to TASS, health ministry of the republic reported.

    “8 people, including 6 children, have been hospitalized in serious condition from place of accident”, the ministry stated.

    Officials earlier stated that death toll may rise to 40. 

    Notably, cargo airplane of Turkish company traveling from Hong Kong airport has been crashed while landing to Manas airport near Bishkek due to adverse weather condition. The incident happened at 5:31 Baku time. Kirgizstan government deployed security and emergency teams in area of incident.

