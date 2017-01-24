30 Georgian citizens not allowed to enter Israel

Baku. 24 January. REPORT.AZ/ 30 Georgian citizens were not allowed to enter Israel.

Report informs citing the Georgian media, according to Shota Kartsivadze, a relative of one of the citizens, the motive of the decision was not explained to the Georgian citizens.

"They have not committed any crime. There are all types of people in jail. I do not have any other information. Last night, we called the ambassador of Georgia to Israel and briefed of the situation. He said that sometimes there are such cases, but no arrests have been reported. I asked the ambassador for help; I provided contact information to him. However, nobody has contacted me so far," Shota Kartsivadze said.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs says that according to the information received from the Israeli Border Service, the citizens, who were denied entry to Israel, were taken to the deportation center and they will be sent back to Georgia on January 26.