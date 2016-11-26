3 persons arrested after trains collision in Iran

Baku. 26 November. REPORT.AZ/ Iran authorities have detained three employees of the state railroad company over Friday’s train collision.

Report informs referring to the RIA Novosti, the authorities are continuing to investigate the incident.

Notably, 00 people were injured in the accident that occurred in sub-zero temperatures when a moving passenger train struck another parked at Haftkhan station about 250km east of the capital Tehran.

The authorities say the death toll has risen to 45.