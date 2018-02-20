25 degrees of frost recorded in Moscow

Baku. 20 February. REPORT.AZ/ Last night, Russian capital Moscow recorded 25 degrees of frost.

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, Russian weather forecasters predict that the nights on February 22, 23 and 24 will be the coldest for this winter. In addition, against the background of severe frosts, a high atmospheric pressure is predicted - up to 760 mm Hg.

The Hydro Meteorological Center notes that such a long period of cold weather is dangerous for the townspeople.