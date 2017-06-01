XXI St. Petersburg International Economic Forum starts

© Report.az

St.Petersburg. 1 June. REPORT.AZ/ The 21st Saint Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF-2017) started in St. Petersburg.

Report informs, main events of the SPIEF will be held from 1 to 3 June. During the main session, global economic trends, key themes of the international agenda will be discussed. The forum will host more than 100 events.

The forum was attended by about 12,000 participants, including 39 foreign ministers and 870 company executives.

The central event of the forum will be a plenary session with the participation of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Austrian Federal Chancellor Christian Kern, which will be held on June 2.