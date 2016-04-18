20 PKK terrorists fleeing to Syria neutralized in Turkey

Baku. 18 April. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish security forces have neutralized 20 PKK terrorists, including two allegedly senior figures, late Sunday in a massive operation in the southeastern district of Nusaybin in Mardin, while the terrorists were trying to escape to adjoining Syrian city of Al-Qamishli, Report informs referring to the Turkish media.

During the operation, the security forces have seized many rifles, rocket launchers, ammunition and night vision glasses belonging to the terrorists.

PKK senior leader Cemil Bayık's previous radio talks had revealed that the terrorists were ordered to "burn and explode the buildings" before evacuating the areas. Bayık reportedly told the group "not to get in contact with the locals who betrayed," and "evacuate the area while punishing those you have captured," along with "silencing" of wounded terrorists to not to give hints to Turkish security forces.

The terrorist leader also ordered complete destruction of civilian buildings and setting traps throughout the area.

Following a 1.5 year long ceasefire in effect, PKK has resumed its 42 year long armed campaign against the Turkish state in July 2015.