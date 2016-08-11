2 Turkish military attachés in Greece fled to Italy, 2 diplomats in Bangladesh - to New York

Baku. 11 August. REPORT.AZ/ 'Two military attachés in Greece - Colonel Halis Tunç and Colonel Ilhan Yaşıtlı - have fled to Italy together with their families'.

Report informs citing Habertürk, Turkish FM Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu told in his interview to NTV.

'On August 6, they got on ferries together with their families by special cars and left for Italy. The information was confirmed by Greek officials. Tunç's brother lives in the Netherlands. We try to return the two traitors to Turkey', Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu stressed.

'Our military attaché in Kuwait, intending to flee to another country from Saudi Arabia, was sent to Turkey on the Kingdom's plane. Two major-generals in Afghanistan has fled to Dubai. The United Arab Emirates handed over them to Turkey on a private plane. Some diplomats have also fled. Our two diplomats in Bangladesh have left to New York', the minister said.

Notably, Ilhan Yaşıtlı is an attaché of Turkish Armed Forces, Halis Tunç -of Naval Forces. They fled to Greece with their families. On August 7, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkey requested the Greek relevant authority to cancel accreditations of I. Yaşıtlı and H.Tunç. Greek FM provided the request of the Turkish side on the same day.