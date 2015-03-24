​2 people injured in attack on SOCAR petrol station in Tbilisi

Baku. 24 March. REPORT.AZ/ Two people were injured as a result of attack on a SOCAR petrol station in Tbilisi, Report informs citing Novosti Gruzia.

The incident occurred on the t Guramishvili street late at night on Monday.

According to witnesses, several people attacked the station, stabbing the manager and operator. The injured were hospitalized by ambulance service.

The investigation is carried out under Article 118 of the Criminal Code of Georgia (intentional infliction of grievous bodily harm), one person was detained. Other details of the incident are not announced.