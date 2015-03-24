 Top
    Close photo mode

    ​2 people injured in attack on SOCAR petrol station in Tbilisi

    Several men attacked the station, stabbing the manager and operator of the gas station

    Baku. 24 March. REPORT.AZ/ Two people were injured as a result of attack on a SOCAR petrol station in Tbilisi, Report informs citing Novosti Gruzia.

    The incident occurred on the t Guramishvili street late at night on Monday.

    According to witnesses, several people attacked the station, stabbing the manager and operator. The injured were hospitalized by ambulance service.

    The investigation is carried out under Article 118 of the Criminal Code of Georgia (intentional infliction of grievous bodily harm), one person was detained. Other details of the incident are not announced.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi