170 swine flu cases reported in Armenia, 7 dead

Baku. 13 January. REPORT.AZ/ Influenza and acute respiratory infections raise no concerns in Armenia, Deputy Minister of Health told a press conference Monday, January 11, Report informs referring to the Armenian media.

The head of the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention of the Ministry of Health Artavazd Vanyan presented some statistical data suggesting that 855 people are now receiving inpatient treatment in Armenian medical centers after being diagnosed with acute respiratory infections; 170 of them were infected with H1N1 swine flu.

According to him, 77 patients are in intensive care units, 11 of them placed on a ventilator. Vanyan noted that 4 of the aforementioned 11 people have swine flu. 101 pregnant women have been hospitalized; 37 of them were diagnosed with pneumonia.

A 35-year-old Armenian woman died of H1N1 swine flu on Tuesday, January 12 in one of Yerevan’s medical centers. The woman was hospitalized in critical condition and immediately taken to the hospital’s intensive care unit.