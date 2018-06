Baku. 29 January. REPORT.AZ/ Number of registered deaths from influenza virus in Russia reached 126 people.

Report informs citing the Tass director of the Department of Public Health and Communications Ministry of Health of Russia Oleg Salagaev told reporters.

"Currently, 126 deaths from the flu confirmed" - he said.According to the Ministry of Health, exceedance of the thresholds weekly incidence of influenza and SARS on this week is 48%.