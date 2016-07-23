126 generals and admirals arrested in Turkey

Baku. 23 July. REPORT.AZ/ 133 generals and admirals have been detained for Turkish coup attempt.

Report informs citing Anadolu, 126 of them were arrested under court decision. These servicemen are accused of 'To initiate an armed revolt in Turkey', 'To initiate preventing legislative authority', 'To violate the Constitution', 'Assassination and attack against president', 'To create and manage armed terrorist organization', 'To be a member of armed terrorist organization', ''To initiate coup', etc.

According to the information, 3 major generals and 1 rear admiral released, investigation of 1 major general and 1 general colonel underway.

As well as 1 major general detained.

Notably, during prevention of the failed coup attempt in Turkey on July 15, 246 people were killed, 2 185 injured. 10 607 people were detained for attempting a coup, 4 496 arrested.