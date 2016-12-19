1 killed, 5 Turkish soldiers wounded in Syria - UPDATED

Baku. 19 December. REPORT.AZ/ One serviceman of the Turkish Armed Forces martyred, who injured during the military operation to liberate Syrian Al-Bab.

In addition, the preliminary report declared 7 injured. Then the number fixed as 5.

***10:23

Baku. 19 December. REPORT.AZ/ 7 soldiers were wounded during the anti-terrorist operation conducted by Turkish Armed Forces in Al-Bab, Syria.

Report informs citing the Haber7 wounded soldiers were placed in a state hospital Kilis.

Notably, Turkish Armed Forceshad its cross-border “Euphrates Shield” anti-terrorist operations early onAug.24 in Syria.