    1 killed, 5 Turkish soldiers wounded in Syria - UPDATED

    They were placed in a state hospital Kilis

    Baku. 19 December. REPORT.AZ/ One serviceman of the Turkish Armed Forces martyred, who injured during the military operation to liberate Syrian Al-Bab.

    Report informs citing the Turkish media.

    In addition, the preliminary report declared 7 injured. Then the number fixed as 5. 

    ***10:23 

    Baku. 19 December. REPORT.AZ/ 7 soldiers were wounded during the anti-terrorist operation conducted by Turkish Armed Forces in Al-Bab, Syria.

    Report informs citing the Haber7 wounded soldiers were placed in a state hospital Kilis.

    Notably, Turkish Armed Forceshad its cross-border “Euphrates Shield” anti-terrorist operations early onAug.24 in Syria.

