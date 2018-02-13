1,439 terrorists neutralized in Syria's Afrin

Baku. 13 February. REPORT.AZ/ At least 1,439 terrorists have been neutralized since the beginning of Operation Olive Branch in Syria's Afrin.

Report informs referring to the TRT, the Turkish General Staff said Tuesday.

The military said in a statement that Turkish jets carried out airstrikes overnight, neutralizing 70 terrorists Monday.

Operation Olive Branch was launched by Turkey on January 20 to remove the PKK/PYD/YPG/KCK and Daesh terrorists from Afrin in northwestern Syria.