​Deputy Secretary of State arrives in Azerbaijan

Baku. 16 Feburary. REPORT.AZ/ Deputy Secretary of State Victoria Nuland paid an official visit to Azerbaijan.

Report informs, at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport met her US ambassador to Azerbaijan Robert Cetuka.

During her visit to Baku, Victoria Nuland to meet with senior government officials to work to strengthen bilateral relations on trade and investment, energy diversification, security and counter-terrorism, and democracy and civil society, as well as toward advancing a just and lasting settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

She will also meet with representatives from civil society groups.

Assistant Secretary Nuland will travel to Tbilisi, Georgia, on February 17 and to Yerevan on February, 18.