Sandu: Moldova interested in energy cooperation with Azerbaijan

Stay up to date with the top news!

Moldova is interested in cooperating with Azerbaijan in the energy sector, Moldovan President Maia Sandu told journalists ahead of the European Political Community (EPC) summit, according to Report's correspondent in Dublin.

Sandu noted that she intended to discuss the issue during her meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

She added that Moldova was interested in energy cooperation, noting that energy remained a major challenge for all countries, particularly Moldova.

According to the Moldovan president, the country had implemented significant reforms in recent years aimed at diversifying its energy supplies and reducing its dependence on Russia.

She added that Moldova hoped the discussions would be constructive and help identify solutions.

Commenting on the situation in the South Caucasus, Sandu said that she was interested in seeing peace established in all countries and welcomed any discussions and efforts aimed at achieving this goal.