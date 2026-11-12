Ilham Aliyev COP31 Constitution Day of Azerbaijan European Political Community Summit
    Ilham Aliyev COP31 Constitution Day of Azerbaijan European Political Community Summit

    Sandu: Moldova interested in energy cooperation with Azerbaijan

    Other
    • 12 November, 2026
    • 13:56
    Sandu: Moldova interested in energy cooperation with Azerbaijan

    Moldova is interested in cooperating with Azerbaijan in the energy sector, Moldovan President Maia Sandu told journalists ahead of the European Political Community (EPC) summit, according to Report's correspondent in Dublin.

    Sandu noted that she intended to discuss the issue during her meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

    She added that Moldova was interested in energy cooperation, noting that energy remained a major challenge for all countries, particularly Moldova.

    According to the Moldovan president, the country had implemented significant reforms in recent years aimed at diversifying its energy supplies and reducing its dependence on Russia.

    She added that Moldova hoped the discussions would be constructive and help identify solutions.

    Commenting on the situation in the South Caucasus, Sandu said that she was interested in seeing peace established in all countries and welcomed any discussions and efforts aimed at achieving this goal.

    European Political Community Summit Maia Sandu Azerbaijan-Moldova relations Energy cooperation
    Sandu: Moldova Azərbaycanla energetika sahəsində əməkdaşlıqda maraqlıdır
    Санду: Молдова заинтересована в сотрудничестве с Азербайджаном в энергетике
    44 filmi
    MiniBoss

    Latest News

    14:39
    Luxembourg's PM calls Costa natural representative for EU in negotiations on Ukraine
    Other countries
    14:38
    Tajikistan–Russia trade grows year on year, Rahmon says
    Region
    14:32
    Janez Janša: Caspian region plays a key role in Europe's energy security
    Foreign policy
    14:17
    Azerbaijan forecasts 48.52 billion cubic meters of gas output in 2027
    Energy
    13:56
    Sandu: Moldova interested in energy cooperation with Azerbaijan
    Other
    13:42
    EU to sanction 150 more Russian entities and 50 banks, France says
    Other countries
    13:40
    Gunduz Ismayilov: Around 1,000 mosques in Azerbaijan have no religious officials
    Religion
    13:29
    Irish PM: Dublin EPC summit to focus on Ukraine and Moldova
    Other countries
    13:24
    Baku temperatures to reach 20°C on November 13
    Ecology
    All News Feed