Presidents of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan exchange congratulations
Other
- 02 October, 2025
- 15:30
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev congratulated his Uzbek counterpart, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries, according to Report.
In turn, the President of Uzbekistan sent a congratulatory letter to Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations.
