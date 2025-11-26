Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League
    Kallas: EU should expedite decisions on sanctions and support for Ukraine

    • 26 November, 2025
    • 19:25
    Kallas: EU should expedite decisions on sanctions and support for Ukraine

    Head of European diplomacy Kaja Kallas called for accelerating work on sanctions against Russia and mechanisms for financing Ukraine, including through a reparation loan using frozen Russian assets.

    As Report informs, she stated this in Brussels following a video conference with the heads of foreign affairs departments of EU countries.

    According to Kallas, there are several options for supporting Ukraine, but using frozen Russian assets is the most effective.

    "I welcome the statement on continuing work on the reparation loan and developing specific proposals. There are many political nuances that need to be agreed upon, but there is a common understanding of the necessity [for providing these loans]. Member states want to see a legislative proposal, and the European Commission is working on this. The process needs to be accelerated, as it is obvious that Russia does not want this," she emphasized.

    Among the unresolved issues is Belgium's concern, on whose territory the main part of the frozen assets is stored. According to Kallas, the discussion participants agreed that if certain risks exist, it is necessary to determine how to share them.

    She emphasized that the EU should continue to work on both sanctions and financial mechanisms to support Kyiv.

    Regarding prospects for a peaceful settlement, Kallas stated that any agreements must include concessions from Moscow. "Each country has the sovereign right to independently determine the size of its armed forces. And that is precisely why we should not fall into the trap set by Russia. Ukraine has never attacked Russia. Therefore, attention should be focused on what concessions Russia will be willing to make," she said.

    Kaja Kallas Ukraine
    Kallаs: Aİ sanksiyalar və Ukraynaya dəstək üzrə qərarları tezləşdirməlidir
    Каллас: ЕС следует ускорить решения по санкциям и поддержке Украины

