Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukraine is preparing a prisoner-of-war exchange with Russia and will submit its proposals to the United States, following an agreement reached at trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi.

Report informs that Zelenskyy wrote on X that Ukrainian diplomats, intelligence and security officials, the commander-in-chief of the armed forces and members of the negotiating team had set priorities for talks with US and European partners in Berlin this week, as well as for talks involving Russia.

"We are already communicating through intelligence channels. Ukraine is ready to deliver results in the coming weeks," Zelenskyy wrote. He said the timing of the exchange would depend on how quickly Russia acted and on the US team's communication with Moscow.

The Ukrainian officials also discussed terms for the release of civilians still held in Russia. Zelenskyy said some had been held since before the full-scale war.

The team reviewed a humanitarian operation in Oleshky and assistance provided to people evacuated to Ukrainian-controlled territory. Zelenskyy said Ukraine had proposed 10 more locations in occupied parts of the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions where similar operations were needed. The Ukrainian team will discuss the proposal with US mediators.

Zelenskyy said the United States had reached an agreement with Moscow to expand the trilateral talks to include European representatives, particularly the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy and Poland, as well as the European Commission, the European Council and NATO. He said Ukraine was coordinating with its European partners to ensure they play a substantial role in the talks.

The team also outlined how it would work with partners to end the war, secure guarantees for Ukraine and lay the groundwork for lasting peace, recovery and development. Zelenskyy said he had approved the team's assignments for the coming weeks.