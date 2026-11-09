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    Zelenskyy and Modi discuss unblocking Black Sea grain corridor

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    • 09 November, 2026
    • 19:07
    Zelenskyy and Modi discuss unblocking Black Sea grain corridor

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a phone call with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during which they discussed, among other issues, unblocking the Black Sea grain corridor.

    According to Report, the Ukrainian leader said on his Telegram channel that the two sides discussed diplomatic efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine conflict and areas where India could help resolve the issue.

    "One of these areas could be food security. We discussed how Russia is blocking grain exports in the Black Sea. India is ready to act as a mediator in establishing food corridors, and we count on continued efforts in this direction," he wrote.

    Zelenskyy stressed that Russia "must understand that its economy and hundreds of millions of people in different countries are suffering from blocked sea routes".

    "We agreed that our teams would remain in contact on these and other bilateral issues," he noted.

    For his part, Modi said in a post on X following the conversation that New Delhi was ready to make every effort to help resolve the conflict between Moscow and Kyiv.

    "Glad to have a productive phone conversation with Zelenskyy. I thanked him for sharing his views on the ongoing conflict, humanitarian aspects, and efforts to restore peace," he wrote.

    According to the Indian prime minister, he reiterated that "India remains firmly committed to contributing in every possible way towards a peaceful resolution".

    Volodymyr Zelenskyy Narendra Modi Russia-Ukraine conflict
    Zelenski Modi ilə Qara dənizdə taxıl dəhlizinin açılmasını müzakirə edib
    Зеленский и Моди обсудили разблокирование Черноморского зернового коридора
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