The Zayed Award for Human Fraternity's Heartbeat of Humanity film series has won the documentary category at the 30th annual Webby Awards, the leading international award honoring excellence on the web, named the ‘Internet"s highest honor" by the New York Times and known as the "Oscars of the Internet" for its prestigious global standing in recognizing outstanding work published across websites, applications, and social media.

According to Report, the Heartbeat of Humanity film series won both the Webby Award - selected by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences, an over 3,000-member judging body based in New York City - and the Webby People's Voice Award, a prize open to the public and which saw over 4 million votes cast.

Selected from over 13,000 submissions, the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity was among five finalists in the Documentary category, a category previously awarded to National Geographic, Netflix, the Washington Post, and Business Insider.

Judge Mohamed Abdelsalam, Secretary-General of the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity, said: "This global recognition is an important tribute to the Award's humanitarian mission, which has become an international platform for honoring inspiring models that promote the values of human fraternity around the world. It reaffirms that when humanitarian values are expressed through sincere and creative storytelling, they can reach the conscience of the world and create real impact that transcends borders and cultures. The Webby Award win for Heartbeat of Humanity is not merely recognition for a documentary film; it is also an international acknowledgment of the powerful message carried by the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity, and of the growing role of storytelling in inspiring communities and building bridges among peoples."

He added: "This achievement further strengthens the Award's position as a leading global platform that celebrates humanity, raises awareness of the values of human fraternity, and supports initiatives that transform values into reality, diversity into strength, and solidarity into lasting impact in service of humanity."

Produced by Abu Dhabi-based creative group People, the films spotlight the humanitarian efforts of the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity 2025 honorees and 2026 honorees, namely: Prime Minister of Barbados Mia Amor Mottley, food relief organization World Central Kitchen, teenage innovator Heman Bekele, the historic Armenia-Azerbaijan peace agreement, Palestinian organization Taawon, and Afghan girls' education advocate Zarqa Yaftali.

Tim Elliott, CEO of People, said: "This work has always been about people. The individuals and communities at the heart of the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity. To receive both the Webby Award, selected by a jury of over 3,000 industry leaders, and the People's Voice Award, voted for by more than 4 million people around the world, is incredibly special. It's also a reflection of the team behind it, who worked tirelessly to tell these stories with compassion and respect. These awards show both industry recognition and a genuine connection with audiences around the world."

The 30th Annual Webby Awards ceremony will take place in New York City on May 11, 2026. Established in 1996, the Webbys Awards is presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences, a 3,000+ member judging body based in New York City, comprised of leading Internet experts, business figures, luminaries, visionaries, creative celebrities, and more.