​Zambian President dies in London

Baku. 29 October. REPORT.AZ/ President of Zambia Michael Chilufya Sata died in London.

Report informs citing Reuters, the Head of State in London was undergoing medical treatment from October 21. The health problems of the 77-year-old president were not specified. The Government of Zambia has not commented on this information yet.

Probably, the Vice President Guy Scott will be Acting Head of State now.

Michael Chilufya Sata took the highest political office of the country since September 2011. The next elections in Zambia were scheduled to be held in 2016, but due to the death of the President, they will be held in 90 days.