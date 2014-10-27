​Yatsenyuk's National Front Party and Petro Poroshenko Bloc leading in parliamentary elections in Ukraine

Baku. 27 October. REPORT.AZ/ National Front Party (Narodni Front) of Ukrainian Prime Minister Arseniy Yatsenyuk caught up the pro-presidential Petro Poroshenko Bloc in the elections to the Verkhovna Rada on the number of vote. Report informs citing UNIAN, according to the Central Election Commission of Ukraine (CEC), at 09:00 Baku time the Poroshenko Bloc gained 21,62 % of the vote while the National Front Party scored 21,65 % on early elections to the Verkhovna Rada after considering 22,63 % of the ballots.

5 % barrier was overcome by four more parties: the Radical Party of Oleh Lyashko (7,79 %), Fatherland Party of Yulia Tymoshenko (5,98 percent), Opposition bloc, uniting the former members of the Party of Regions (9,52 percent), and Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadoviy's United Self-Help Party (10,24 percent).

Freedom Radical Party, the Communist Party of Ukraine, the Strong Ukraine Party and agricultural union of the former Deputy Prime Minister Sergiy Tigipko did not pass in parliament.

Early parliamentary elections in Ukraine were held on October 26.